BJP will sweep Assembly elections in J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Mar 27: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a joint All Morcha’s Sammelan of organizational district Reasi here, today which was presided over by party JKUT president, Ravinder Raina.

Addressing the Sammelan, Ravinder Raina said BJP has succeeded in winning the hearts of the common masses in Jammu & Kashmir with the selfless working of party activists as a result the party is going to sweep the upcoming Assembly elections in the UT.

Raina also said that the major communities in the J&K have been denied even the basic rights by the previous NC, PDP and Congress led governments. But now all the communities are being taken care of by the public centric policies of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

Raina accompanied by other senior leaders of the party addressed the Sammelan focusing upon the role and the importance of Morcha in various organizational activities and taking cognizance of the current socio-politico issues and the role of Morcha activists in it.

Raina, said that BJP works for the needy with devotion keeping the national interests in view and the party has earned a special love and respect of the masses and this has all become possible due to the special dedication of the party activists. He stressed that the organizational working is incomplete without its Morchas who have been assigned the crucial job to understand the needs of the particular community they belong to and acting as an important link between the party and their respective communities.

Raina thoroughly discussed the Morcha functioning with the Morcha leaders. Based upon the public working of the Morcha leaders, prominent persons from their respective communities joined hands with the party to serve the society, so the Morcha leaders must dedicate themselves totally for the public welfare, he added.

Raina also enumerated various Modi Government sponsored schemes for the public welfare and asked the Morcha activists to work for their implementation of programmes at the ground level to serve the masses particularly in their respective communities.