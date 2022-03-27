Minor girl killed in accident, people protest, block NH

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 27: The death of a minor girl evoked a strong protest by residents of Sawan Chack against the speedy buses and erring drivers responsible for regular deaths within Kathua Muncipal Council limits here, today.

The accident took place when a nine year old minor girl Mahi resident of Sawan Chack was on Ranjit Resort road Parliawand on cycle and was hit by a speedy bus last night. The bus driver fled from the scene leaving behind the injured girl. The injured girl was shifted to GMC Kathua but succumbed to her injuries after some time.

This is third bus accident within city when preciously three lives were lost in accidents in this area.

The resident of Sawan Chack took the body in a Ambulance and sat on protest dharna at Hatli Morh National Highway (NH) to register their protest against speedy buses, erring drivers, Traffic Police and district administration for its failure to control regular accidents within city .

The Highway was blocked for half hour and traffic was suspended on both the tubes. The DySP, Shammi Kumar along with SHO Kathua reached on the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. The bus driver was later arrested and bus was seized by the police.

The protestors demanded the shifting of Bus Stand from city to Highway, stern action against drivers on speedy running of buses. They said that when two persons were killed in an accident at College Road, the bus route was diverted to Bus Stand to Hatli Morh. Now buses were shifted on Sawan Chack road as numbers of schools and banks fall on this road causing traffic havoc .

Whereas there is no vehicle parking stand within the Kathua Municipal Council limit, more than two dozen of shopping complexes, mall houses, marriage palace , banks, private institution are functioning from Kalibari to Haltimorh via Shaheedi Chowk and Mukhreejee Chowk, the protestors said. The customers and other people are forced to park their vehicles besides the road causing traffic havoc and congestion on the road . Neither the Municipal Council and nor the district administration think about constructing public parking point to avoid congestion on roads, they added.