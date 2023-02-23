Sham Sharma, Devender Rana, Arvind listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, former MLA, Devender Singh Rana and secretary, Arvind Gupta (coordinator, Public Grievances Redressal Committee), listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu & Kashmir at party office Trikuta Nagar, here today.

Individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu & Kashmir reached party’s Trikuta Nagar office to meet these leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought intervention of the party leaders to get their problems solved.

Sham Lal Sharma, Devender Rana and Arvind Gupta gave listened to the problems of the people, which were taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.

Sham Lal Sharma said that BJP serves the nation, society and common people with a clear heart and soul, which have led to the ever-increasing love and faith of people for the party. He said that through the medium of these camps, people are now more connected to the party as their long pending issues are getting resolved.

Devender Rana said that people have been immensely benefitted through these camps. He said that the party has been continuously highlighting the genuine problems of the masses raised in these camps and hence the people are reaching the party office in large numbers.

Arvind Gupta coordinated the camp proceedings. He said that the problems raised by people in the public grievances camps are taken up at appropriate platforms.

Sanjay Bakshi, member BJP Media Department diarized the issues presented by the visiting masses.