BAKC demands release of land rent occupied by Army

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: Border Area Kisan Committee (BAKC) demanded release of rent amount of the land owners occupied by Army in Patwar Halqa Chhani Dewanoo as well as Hamirpur Kona in Tehsil Khour, here today.

In this regard, the Committee led by its president Ravi Singh Bhau also submitted a memorandum for release of rent amount of the land owners to Lieutenant Governor through Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The Committee also discussed the long pending demands and problems being faced by the farmers residing in border areas of Block Khour with the Deputy Commissioner.

Criticizing the local administration, the Committee said that they repeatedly raised the issue with the local administration but nothing has been done so far by them and maintained the criminal silence over the farmer’s miseries.

They decided to hold protest dharna if their demands are not resolved within three week and appealed to Lieutenant Governor not to intervene in the matter, so that their genuine demands will be fulfilled.

They demanded release of the amount of farmers for the period 2014-15 to lying pending with Tehsildar Khour without any reason along with interest.

They said that during the Kargil war, the Army occupied more than 3200 kanals land in Patwar Hlqa Chhani Dewanoo and Hamirpur Kone in the year 2021 but after the lapse of 22 years no rent has been paid to owners of the land.

Romesh Singh Bhau, general secretary, Taresem Singh Manhas, vice president, Ranbir Singh Bhau, Omkar Verma, Ravi Kumar Sharma, Prem Singh Chib, and others were present during the press briefing.