Sham, Mayor review facilities at MCH Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Former Minister and J&K BJP vice president along with JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta and DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bushan today visited MCH Gandhi Nagar and took stock of medicare facilities being provided to the people there.

Dr Arun Sharma, Medical Superintendent MCH Gandhi Nagar was also present on the occasion.

The BJP team observed major administrative flaw hampering the working of this ultra modern health facility.

They said that specialists visit this hospital on call only making it almost redundant as far as facilities given to patients are concerned and demanded an early resolution.

The BJP leaders further observed that there is acute shortage of staff which is affecting the functioning of MCH Gandhi Nagar.

Another issue which came to fore during the visit was despite old hospital having a CT Scan facility, doctors at MCH have to refer their patients for CT scans, blood banks to CD Hospital Bakshi Nagar and GMC.

They also observed that there is dire need to establish a well equipped lab for the welfare of people visiting the hospital.

They also objected over non-delegation of powers to the MS MCH and said that MS’s post in MCH is bereft of DDO powers thus making it powerless in making local purchases and taking other decisions involving funds. “This has made the health facility handicapped in tackling emergent situations”, they said.

BJP leaders interacted with the attendants of patients and they seem to be satisfied by the services of the staff and hospital.

Later, the BJP leaders visited the under construction DRDO COVID Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar.

Dr Narinder Batyal, MS DRDO COVID Hospital apprised the BJP leaders about medical facilities and services which the health facility will offer to those falling prey to Coronavirus after its completion.