Sewa Bharti opens 29 AYUSH kit distribution centres

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: AYUSH Department here today in collaboration with Sewa Bharti opened 29 AYUSH-64 kit distribution centres across Jammu province.

The inauguration was done at Sewa Bharti’s Office Amphalla in the presence of Nodal Officers from Ministry of Ayush, Dr Subash Sharma and Dr Aditya Shah and members of Sewa Bharti.

Further, Dr Sumit Mahajan, Sampark Pramukh Sewa Bharti J&K (Incharge Ayush-64 Kit distribution programme) said, all the workers of Sewa Bharti have provided their selfless services from the day COVID-19 stepped into India and this initiative of distributing AYUSH-64 kits will be taken very seriously and workers have been told to create awareness and provide these kits to maximum needful patients.

A handout stated that four centres are located in Jammu city and other 25 in other districts of Jammu province.

Patients or their representatives can visit these centers with the hard or soft copies of the patient’s COVID positive report and Aadhar Card or any other valid identity proof to get a free pack of AYUSH-64 tablets.

It may be noted that AYUSH 64 is a poly herbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection.

AYUSH-64 is recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by National Task Force on COVID Management of ICMR and Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for COVID-19 affected patients under home isolation.

The results of the clinical trials demonstrated that AYUSH 64 showed clinically significant improvement and thus lesser period of hospitalization was reported as compared to the subjects who were on standard care alone.

AYUSH-64 will be available to asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from May 24, 2021 onwards at all the 29 centres managed by Sewa Bharti.