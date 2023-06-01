Sham Lal Sharma, others listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Sham Lal Sharma, J&K BJP Vice-President & former Minister, accompanied by BJP Library Incharge Prof Kulbhushan Mohtra, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan Incharge Er Dil Bahadur Jamwal and BJYM Vice-President Danish Mishra, listen to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu & Kashmir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu & Kashmir had reached Trikuta Nagar office to meet these leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the party leaders to get their problems solved.

Number of deputations from different areas, including from Gangyal , New Plot, Janipur, Bantalab and outskirts of city met the leaders and presented their grievances pertaining to water supply, lanes and drains, for laying of crates especially in view of upcoming rainy season.

A deputation of Diploma Engineers apprised the senior party leadership about irregularities in promotions in Diploma Engineer cadre. Their grievance was taken up with Additional Secretary and Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department for their early redressal strictly based upon the merit. Another deputation from Trikuta Nagar, requested to take action on illegal saw mill running in Parvin Colony, Trikuta Nagar, Extension, which is causing noise and air pollution apart from life threatening fire incidents that have earlier occurred.

A deputation of Daily Wagers of Jal Shakti Department also requested to resolve their issues of regularization as early as possible.

Sham Lal Sharma gave patient hearings to the problems presented by the people, which were immediately taken up with the concerned officers of the concerned departments for their early redressal.

Prof Kulbhushan Mohtra, Er Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal and Danish Mishra coordinated the camp proceedings.