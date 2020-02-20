Sham Lal inaugurates ‘Restore Me Medispa’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: Former minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma inaugurated “Restore Me Medispa” in Jammu today.

The Medispa is managed by a group of doctors, Physiotherapists, AYUSH doctors under consultation of Medical Cosmetologist. At `Restore Me’, people will get their physique, skin and hair restored so that you look as young as you feel. ” We will introduce US FDA Technology for cosmetic care of physique , hair and skincare along with best of Ayurvedic rejuvenation and detoxification,” a Medispa manager said.

“Ultra-lipo first time introduced in J&K. Ultra- lipo is completely safe, non- surgical and it is also useful in medical conditions like diabetes, post natural weight loss, arthritis, cardiac patients as no efforts are needed, the manager added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal said that the opening of Medispa is need of hour as it plays a great role in de- stressing the people because nowadays the people are facing health problems and stress in their day today life. He said most of the health problems can be taken off with the help of Medical Spa and the people should fully utilise such like services for their benefit.

Appreciating initiative of the management for providing a unique Medispa, Sharma said he feels happy after seeing such medispa center in the city which is a welcome step as such services are now becoming an integral part of our lifestyle. He wishes good luck to management and staff.