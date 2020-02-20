Saurabh reviews progress of centrally sponsored schemes

* Directs DCs to identify land for ESIC hospitals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat, today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of various ongoing centrally sponsored schemes.

Labour Commissioner, A.R. War, Director EDI, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, CEO, JKBOCWWB, Peer Muzaffar, Director Finance, Barkat Hussain, Managing Director, Women Development Corpor-ation, Naheed Soz, Additional Secretary, Labour and Employment, Showkat Ahmad Rathter, Deputy Secretary Labour and Employment Surinder Paul Sharma, Deputy Director Planning, Abdul Hamid attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners from Kashmir and Jammu divisions along with other concerned participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary reviewed progress of various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM), National Pension Schemes for Traders (NPS), National Child Labour Project Scheme, Rehabilitation of Bonded Labour Scheme, Seed Capital Scheme, Youth Start-up Scheme, National Minority Development & Finance Corporation(NMDFC).

The meeting also took stock of progress on setting up of 100-bedded Employee’s State Insurance Corporation Hospital at Ompura Budgam, and up-gradation of ESIC Hospital from 75 to 100-bedded at Baribrahmana in Jammu.

It was decided that a mass awareness fortnight beginning from March 1, 2020 will be organized in every district during which all the schemes being implemented by Labour & Employment Department shall be highlighted.

The Commissioner Secretary stressed upon all the Deputy Commissioners to reconstitute different Committees under Bonded Labour Abolition Act and Child Labour Act and take all necessary steps relating to effective implementation of the Acts.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to identify land for the construction of ESIC Hospitals/ Dispensaries and Provident Office in their respective jurisdictions. They were also asked for identification of land for the construction of Labour Sarai at Anantnag and Ramban districts.