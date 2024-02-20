Shailendra reviews annual plan for HADP projects, pilot projects of SKUAST

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review annual plan 2024-25 for HADP projects and pilot projects of SKUAST Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

Mission Director, HADP, Yasha Mudgal, Director Finance APD, Director Agriculture Jammu and Kashmir, Director Finance Technical Officers of HADP/APD and Chairmen of Project grounding and monitoring committee from SKUAST Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting in person and virtually.

The Principal Secretary had a threadbare discussion on standardization of sensor based smart agriculture practices for automation of operation for increasing profitability, minimizing pesticide use for sustainable agriculture production system and developing J&K Soil and Land Resources Information System (JKSLRI). He also reviewed various components of Innovative Extension Approaches for promoting agriculture and support Human Resource Development for technological backstop for sustainable and accelerated transformation of agriculture.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned to ensure that end of project targets of ensuring flow of technology from lab to land is ensured through these projects.

He asked the PGMC Chairmen of these projects to submit the action plans for 2024-25 through Mission Director HADP.

Director, Agriculture Kashmir and senior officers of SKUAST briefed about various components of implementation of action plan for HADP projects besides other physical and financial activities.