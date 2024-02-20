3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, Feb 20: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:36 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 06:36:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.71, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” NCS said in a post on X.