PM launches 14000 projects of Rs 10 lakh crore at GBC@IV

*UP means business, development & trust: Modi

Prabhat Ranjan Deen

Lucknow, Feb 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched more than 14,000 projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore at GBC@IV held in Lucknow. He also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his resolve to develop the state into a $1 trillion economy, saying that the country will progress only when every state moves forward with big dreams and resolutions like that of UP.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the fourth edition of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, PM Modi said, ‘I have full faith in the power of UP and the hard work of the double engine government. I especially congratulate Yogi ji. Every Indian is proud that UP has decided to become a trillion dollar economy. My advice to all the political parties of the country to leave politics and learn from UP and then enter the field with a similar resolve.’

PM Modi watched glimpses of the changing Uttar Pradesh through films screened at the event. Emphasizing that it is a time of infinite opportunities for industries in UP, he remarked, ‘exports from UP have doubled in the last few years. UP is the state with the highest number of expressways and international airports in the country. The country’s first rapid rail is running here. A large network of Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors passes through UP. The river network is also being used for cargo ships. Transportation has become cheaper.’

The Prime Minister attacked Congress from the platform of GBC-4 also and said, ‘Just a few days ago, our government awarded Bharat Ratna to the messiah of farmers, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Unfortunately, Congress and its allies do not understand this. ‘Congressis’ consider only one family to have the right on Bharat Ratna. Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna for decades. These people have been giving Bharat Ratna only to their families.’

The Prime Minister said that crime rate has dropped significantly in Uttar Pradesh and business culture has expanded with building of trust in the state’s capabilities. ‘There is optimism among all investors who have come here, which is a very positive sign. The double engine government has shown that if one has the intention to bring about change, no one can stop it from happening,’ he added.

The Prime Minister said that there is unprecedented positivity about India all over the world. Referring to the visit to Qatar and UAE, PM Modi said that every country is confident about India’s development. ‘The whole world is considering India as a guarantee of better returns. It is often seen that when elections are near, people avoid new investments. But, even that belief has fallen apart in Uttar Pradesh today with investors around the world reposing their trust in the government’s policies and stability.’

The Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become a tourism hub. ‘Lakhs of people are coming to Kashi and Ayodhya. This is a golden opportunity for industries related to the tourism sector. The upcoming Kumbh in 2025 will be a very important occasion for the economy of UP’, he said.

Discussing solar energy, the Prime Minister said that PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme will not only provide free electricity to the countrymen, but will also become a means of earning additional electricity. Lakhs of employment opportunities will be created in this sector in installation, maintenance and supply chain. The Prime Minister also called upon the entrepreneurs associated with the food processing sector to take the pledge to make ‘Make in India’ products available on every dining table in the world, with special focus on the superfood millets. ‘There is a good opportunity for investment in this super food. The government wants to make small farmers a big market force. As much as the farmer and the soil will benefit, the enterprises related to food processing will also benefit through its cultivation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated and visited the exhibition organised by various industry groups here. During this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present with him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed and congratulated the Prime Minister by presenting him an idol of Lord Ganesha. Deputy CM, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chairman of the Legislative Council and representatives of the industrial sector were also present.