Shahnaz crowns winner of ‘Grehlakshmi Mrs India’ pageant

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Famous hair designer, Shahnaz Hussain crowned the title winner of the ‘Grehlakshmi Mrs India- 2022’ beauty pageant.

The Mrs India beauty pageant provides a platform to motivate and empower Indian married women. It is certainly a wonderful opportunity for housewives to showcase their talents and personality. Shahnaz was the chief guest at the event. She was infact, happy to see women redefining themselves and doing away with gender prejudices.

Earlier, Shahnaz Hussain had crowned the winning title at the first ever Mrs India U.K. Beauty Pageant, which was held in London. Speaking on the occasion in London, she had said that she was already a wife and mother, when she followed her dreams and made her own destiny by selling India’s plant power of Ayurveda worldwide.

Shahnaz Hussain has always been committed to woman empowerment. Very early in her career, she started encouraging ordinary housewives to open saloons in their own homes, so that they could have a career and yet, be close at hand, to care for home and family. With her networking and training, shy housewives blossomed into successful entrepreneurs.

She started her free beauty training courses for the speech, hearing and visually impaired, as well as acid attack survivors, to make them financially independent. Shahnaz also contributed to Government Skill Development Projects, by training and certifying over 40,000 under-privileged women in beauty and wellness. Indeed, Shahnaz has inspired and guided thousands of women to follow their dreams with faith and courage.