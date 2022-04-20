ABVP protests against filing up all posts through promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: ABVP unit of Jammu University today held a strong protest against SAC decision of freezing all posts of Teachers and Lecturers till adjustment of all regularized ReTs and SSA teachers.

The protesting ABVP activists also marched from JU campus towards Bikram Chowk but Police did not allow them to move further. The ABVP announced to further intensify the protests if the Government does not revoke SAC decision of 2018 and stop filling up all vacant posts through promotion.

During the protest, the students demanded 80 percent of direct recruitment of Teachers and Lectures and 20 percent through departmental promotions. They demanded re-advertisement of SCERT 2021 Recruitment notification with the criteria of teaching experience removed so that freshers could be given a chance.

The State Secretary of ABVP Jammu Kashmir Mukesh Manhas addressed the media and said that SAC order 2018 was a calibrated effort to devalue B Ed, M Ed PG M Phil PHD degrees of unemployed youth in J&K. “This order is completely biased as it safeguards interests of one or a particular community i.e ReT/SSA community. Fight against this order will continue untill justice is delivered. This is only a trailer, if the Government ignores it, then we will resort to extreme measures,” he warned.

Raveel Parihar, ABVP media incharge; Shivani Rajput, Secretary ABVP Jammu University; Saket Rathore; Anoop Singh, President ABVP Jammu University and Ramesh Singh Sumberia also addressed the gathering.