Shahid Iqbal receives India Today award

JAMMU, APRIL 12: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and CEO Mission Youth Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary received the India Today Excellence award for outstanding contribution in public service.

The award was conferred at a ceremony organised at New Delhi by the India Today Group in collaboration with RPG Group. As part of the year long campaign, the India Today-RPG Happiness Award aimed to identify individuals and institutions from all spheres of life who have spread happiness through their work. They were grouped under 12 categories and an independent research agency, MDRA, was engaged to determine the winners based on specifically laid-down criteria.

Dr Shahid Choudhary was awarded in the category of outstanding contribution in public service, with focus on effective public outreach and public communication as well as efficient service delivery and connect.

Editor, India Today Group Raj Chengapa presented the keynote address and award announcements.

Dr Shahid Choudhary in his address credited the Jammu and Kashmir Government for an enabling atmosphere for outstanding contribution and highlighted the role played by teams of officials and most importantly a very important engagement by the public.

Pertinently, Dr Shahid Choudhary is also receptive of the Prime Ministers Award and many national awards including the National Award for COVID-19 management conferred in January 2022.