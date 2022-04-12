Jammu Records Season’s Hottest Night; Day Temperature Drops Slightly

JAMMU, Apr 12: The Jammu city recorded the season’s hottest night, while the day temperature marked a slight dip on Tuesday to settle at 38.9 degrees Celsius, an official of the meteorological department said.

From 22.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, the minimum temperature in the city jumped to 26.6 degrees which is 7.4 notches above normal, during this part of the season, the official here said.

The maximum temperature, however, dropped slightly to settle at 38.9 degrees Celsius against season’s high of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a sudden rise in the mercury, attributed by weatherman to 80 per cent deficient rainfall in the month of March.

The MeT department has predicted an appreciable drop in the mercury owing to a weather system which is developing over the Union Territory.

“A feeble western disturbance is most likely to cause light to moderate rain or snow (over higher reaches) during April 12-14. This will bring down the day temperature by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius,” the MeT official said.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a high of 25.7 degrees Celsius (5.6 degrees above average) and a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius (3.6 notches above normal) against the previous days maximum of 28.9 degrees and minimum of 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, recorded a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, the official said. (Agencies)