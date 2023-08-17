Shaheen conducts extensive tour to Neel villages

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, Aug 17: National Conference (NC) leader and District President Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen expressed grave concern over dilapidated road conditions and lack of health care facilities in far-off areas of the Banihal Assembly Constituency.

Shaheen visited several villages including Gagoni, Batoo, Harwari, Zarzri, Parihinder during his day-long tour and interacted with people who complained about scarcity of drinking water for several weeks in the area.

The villagers of Gagoni demanded construction of a footbridge at Gagoni (Malik Grath) on river Neel and also demanded uninterrupted electricity supply in the area and improvement in health services.

Shaheen decried the neglect of the present dispensation due to administrative inertia. He said that there is no mention of development in the to-do-list of the Government in Jammu & Kashmir except photo opp, saying that the far flung areas have become a byword of widespread and inescapable poverty, unemployment and development deficit.

Shaheen said the road network is also in a dilapidated condition that has impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people. He particularly referred to the bad shape of the Gagoni- Batoo stretch of Neel road. The District President urged the Roads and Buildings Department to take up restoration and up gradation works on immediate bases.

He said complaints about defunct utility services have also been received from Khari-Trigam-Mahoo- Mabgit, Pogal-Paristan, Sumar, Sarachi, Amkote-Thachi, Hijhal, Nowgam, Bajmasta, Chaka, Sarbagni, Bingara, Kumbla, Phagow, Maligam, Chaknarwah, Sumar and other areas.