NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.
Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.
Addressing a rally at the start of the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.
After flagging off the nationwide ‘Sankalp Yatra’, he undertook a foot march for around 500 metres. (agencies)
Shah urges people to shun single-use plastic
