Shah Rukh Khan Tops IMDb’s List Of Most Popular Indian Stars Of 2023

Mumbai, Nov 22: Riding high on the back-to-back success of “Pathaan” and “Jawan”, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as numero uno on IMDb’s top 10 list of most popular Indian stars of 2023, which is otherwise dominated by female stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The year is not over yet for Shah Rukh, who is now awaiting the release of his third and final film of 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani-directed “Dunki” on December 21.

Bhatt, who claimed the second spot on the list for the second year in a row, had a major success in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and made her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot in Netflix movie “Heart of Stone”. (Agencies)