Shah reviews J&K situation with top brass of MHA, other officials

Security of country priority for Govt: HM

Guv meets PM, HM; says ready for Yatra

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired first high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in his North Block office discussing terror, infiltration, Shri Amarnath Ji yatra and developmental works with Governor Satya Pal Malik and top officials of MHA and para-military forces.

Earlier, Malik also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was described as a courtesy call after takeover of Modi 2.0 Government on June 30.

Through a tweet, his first as the Home Minister, Shah, who took charge of the Home Ministry today, declared that security of the country and welfare of countrymen was priority of Modi Government. “Will take every step to fulfill it (the commitment),” he said.

Sources told the Excelsior that priority Amit Shah attached to Jammu and Kashmir was evident from the fact that the first meeting he presided over as the Home Minister was held to review situation in the State in which he was reported to have made the Government’s zero tolerance policy towards terror very clear.

After his meeting with Shah, Governor Satya Pal Malik told reporters in a very brief chat that he briefed the Home Minister about ground situation in the State, developmental works and circumstances.

“We are preparing for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. With people’s support it will be successful like the last year,” Malik said.

Shri Amarnath Ji yatra will this year start on July 1 and conclude on August 15 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima. The Central and State Governments planned to deploy around 40,000 troops for security of the pilgrimage.

Malik said the issues related to Assembly elections were not discussed in the meeting as conduct of polls in the State falls under the purview of the Election Commission of India.

The President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir expires on June 20 and it had to be extended by another six months in the absence of Assembly elections in the State by the Parliament. The State was brought under Governor’s Rule on June 20, 2018 following withdrawal of support by the BJP to Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP Government. After six months expiry of Governor’s Rule, the Centre had imposed President’s rule in the State on December 20, 2018, which too will expire on 20th of this month.

Sources said Amit Shah in his meeting with top officials of MHA, Intelligence Bureau, RAW and other agencies reviewed prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir especially with regard to terrorism, infiltration, Shri Amarnath Ji yatra and developmental works including Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

Though there was no official word, Shah is reported to have stressed for zero tolerance towards terror and taking all steps to plug infiltration by the militants from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

He also took review of security arrangements made for annual 46-day long Shri Amarnath Ji yatra in South Kashmir Himalayas.

Sources said Shah and prior to him Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba could travel to Jammu and Kashmir for review of yatra arrangements. Nearly 300 para-military Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies sent for the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir were already camping in the State for the yatra security while more companies could be provided by the MHA depending upon the requirement.

According to sources, top officials of MHA, Intelligence Bureau and RAW were reported to have submitted their reports to the Home Minister pertaining to their assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in all perspectives including security situation vis-à-vis militancy and law and order.

“There was general perception that security scenario has been normal in the Kashmir valley this summer with no major law and order problem reported while operations against the militants were also being executed professionally with number of casualties inflicted on Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits and that too without any major incident of collateral damage,” sources pointed out.

The 46-day long Shri Amarnath Ji yatra is always taken as a challenge by both Central and State Governments and it was in this context that maximum number of paramilitary forces are being deployed in the State. In addition, Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police will also play major role in the yatra security, sources said.