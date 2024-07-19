Shah for synergy among all agencies to dismantle terror network

HM reviews security situation, fight against terror

*Calls for whole-of-Govt approach towards security

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed overall internal security situation in the country and fight against terrorism and directed various heads of security agencies to adopt whole-of-the Government approach towards national security.

Addressing the high-level meeting with various heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of IB, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country, in New Delhi today, Shah stressed upon greater synergy between all agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

Shah’s statement came close on the heels of spurt in terror attacks in the Jammu region in which 10 soldiers have been martyred and others injured in less than one and a half months. Five terrorists have also been eliminated. Shah has regularly been reviewing the Jammu and Kashmir situation with top officials of the MHA and paramilitary forces.

The Home Minister stressed on constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in the national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilizing Big Data and Al/ML driven analytics and technological advancements.

“In the face of new and emerging security challenges, we must always be one step ahead in our responses,’’ he stressed.

The Home Minister instructed various heads of security agencies from across the country and other Intelligence and enforcement agencies to adopt a whole-of-the Government approach towards national security.

“There should be greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system,’’ he said and called for addressing the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism, Shah impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the Multi Agency Centre and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

Emphasizing that the Multi Agency Centre has earned the trust of its constituents, the Home Minister said it must continue to work 24×7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

Shah informed the meeting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.

He exhorted all the stakeholders to bolster these efforts further through prompt responses and aggressive follow up of shared inputs.

Sources said the coordination among multiple security agencies will help crush terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir especially in the Jammu region where recently terror incidents have been witnessed. However, Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting operations against the terrorists in coordination with each other to eliminate them.

The Intelligence network is also being further strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir to gather specific information about terrorists, their hideouts and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who are helping them to sustain by providing them ration and other necessary items at their hideouts in the jungles.