Railways brace up to launch regular train service between Reasi-Baramulla

Reasi-Sangaldan track may be commissioned on Aug 15

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The Indian Railways has braced up to launch regular train service between Reasi and Baramulla, most likely on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations but a formal date is yet to be announced.

Trial runs between Sangaldan and Reasi have been conducted multiple times and they were successful. The Commissioner Railways Safety has also undertaken the safety trial on the track.

Train services are already running between Sangaldan to Baramulla. Now, the track is ready between Sangaldan to Reasi, the officials said, adding with this track being made operational, the train will start running from Reasi to Baramulla.

Only Katra-Reasi track has to be made operational now for fully connecting the Kashmir valley with rest of the country by train. As per the officials, work is apace on Katra-Reasi track and is expected to be completed shortly but by then the Railways may start the services between Reasi and Baramulla, most likely on August 15.

A challenging project involving topographically, geologically and tectonically, the project with long tunnels and highest bridge is a testimony of Make-in-India.

With the expected commissioning of the 46 km long electrified route, the Railways would cover a total 255 km out of 272 km USBRL project leaving just 17 km of route between Katra and Reasi to be completed.

After an extensive inspection of the newly constructed Chenab Bridge, world’s highest rail bridge, railways successfully conducted a trial run of a 8-coach MEMU train between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi at a speed of 40 kmph last month.

Considered as a monumental stride towards the seamless integration of the Kashmir valley with Jammu, the running of trains on the Chenab Bridge aims to provide an alternative and a reliable transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir.

The train service is expected to foster social integration by facilitating easier movement of people and goods, thereby promoting cultural exchanges and regional development and boost to economic activities such as tourism and trade.

The ambitious USBRL project aims to link Kashmir with the rest of India, through a 272 km long rail route from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Valley with the Indian Railways network.