Shah Faesal, 2 PDP leaders released; PSA revoked

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 3: Authorities today released former bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faisal and two senior People’s Democratic Party leaders after Government revoked their detention order under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Earlier, Government revoked the PSA of IAS topper turned politician Shah Faesal, and two PDP leaders-Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor, who were detained in August last year.

Former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah hailed the release even as he demanded setting free party leaders including Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hilal Lone besides PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

“Good to hear @shahfaesal , Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti , Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well,” he said in a tweet.

After the release of three leaders, now four mainstream political leaders are still detained under the PSA. They include former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar and two NC leaders including Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hilal Lone son of MP Mohammad Akbar Lone.

Earlier last month the detention under the PSA of the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and three other senior leaders of her party and National Conference was extended by three months.

Mehbooba is under detention since August 5 when special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scraped and State was bifurcated into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Authorities had extended the PSA of NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhtar.

The three leaders were detained under the PSA in February this year after completing six months in preventive detention.

Mehbooba was last month shifted to her official residence at Gupkar in Srinagar. She was shifted to Gupkar residence after a separate order declared it as Subsidiary Jail.

Government detained over 7000 persons in Jammu and Kashmir including three former Chief Ministers and top mainstream leaders in August. Of them, more than 300 were shifted outside J&K and lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana jails.

However, majority of them were released and PSA of around 200 people has been quashed so far. This included those of two former Chief Ministers- Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah. Omar and Farooq were also detained in August and later PSA was invoked against them.