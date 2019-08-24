Shah asks IPS probationers to earn people’s respect

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the IPS probationers, who passed out at an impressive Dikshant parade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, to work honestly and earn respect of the people.

In his address after taking the salute and reviewing the parade, Mr Shah said the just passed out IPS officers should also endeavour for the all-round development of the country.

The probationers who had became IPS officers should not be content with their achievement but also put in their efforts to uplift crores of poor countrymen.

Mr.Shah said that wherever the IPS officers were posted in the country they should discharge their duties conscientiously and achieve results.

Paying tributes to first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mr.Shah siaid he was responsible for accession of the erstwhile Hyderabad state into Indian union and added that the late leader’s dream had come true after the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also complimented the Modi government for solving the decades old Kashmir problem.

Mr.Shah presented the prestigious Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Minister’s Revolver to Gaush Alam,who has been allotted to Telangana cadre, for being adjudged as the best all-round probationer.

Ms.Richa Tomar of Rajshthan cadre received the best all-round lady probationers trophy.

In all, 92 probationers including six Royal Bhutan police officers and five officials from Nepal police had passed out after the completion of 20 months rigorous training.

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, Union Minister of state for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, State Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

(agencies)