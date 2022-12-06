Severe cold, hazy weather continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh: MeT

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: Intense cold coupled with mist and haze at many places continued unabated in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place, recording a low of minus 3.8°C, quoting a meteorological department official here.

He said it was 0.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a minimum of minus 2.2 against minus 3.4°C which was the coldest so far this season in the summer capital.

The MeT official said, today’s temperature was 1.3°C below the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar which also remained engulfed in mist this morning.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.7°C, the same as on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.3°C against 8.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.6°C (below normal by 2.7°C), Batote 3.1°C (1.2°C below normal), Katra 7.8°C (1.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 1.0°C (0.1°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 8.0°C, Kargil minus 11.4°C and while details regarding mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, were not immediately available, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from evening of December 9 to 10.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from December 9. Under the influence of the system, there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during 9th December (evening) to 10th December (evening) particularly over north, northwestern, central parts of Kashmir and South Kashmir,” the MeT official said. (Agencies)