Several delegations, individuals call on Advisor Kumar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today said that necessary directions have been passed to the concerned for the immediate redressal of public grievances.

The Advisor said this during his interaction with various public delegations who had called on him at Governor’s grievance cell at Church lane to apprise him with the grievances and issues faced by them.

A deputation of Forest Department sought release of their wages and various related issues being faced by them. While a delegation of Education department also sought enhancement in monthly wages.

A delegation of SDA raised the issue of fraudulent allotment of plot/lands at Boat Colony JVC. The Advisor on spot contacted SSP Crime over the phone and forwarded matter for the redressal. Similarly, a delegation raised the issue of encroachment of land in Shivapora. The case was discussed with Financial Commissioner Revenue over the phone.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Health Department sought financial assistance for establishment of Thallasamia Centre in SMHS Hospital Srinagar. While deputation of contractual employees sought regularization and continuation in Health Department.

A deputation from Hamdania Colony Bemina highlighted the plight of residents that sans the Swach Bharat Abhiyan. The matter was forwarded to Divisional Commissioner and issue was discussed over the phone.

Various individuals from different departments including Rural Development Department, Health, Revenue, and Education, JKP, PHE, Power Grid, Sports Council, LAWDA, Tourism, Estates, Forest, CAPD, interacted and apprised him of their issues and sought immediate redressal for the same.