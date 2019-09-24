IGP takes stock of law & order situation in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 24: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh visited this district and took review of law and order viz crime.

A guard of honor was presented to the IGP at DPO Ramban followed by inauguration of eco-park in the premises of DPO and a formal meeting with the officers.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, Additional SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar, DySP Headquarters Ramban, SDPO Gool, SDPO Banihal, DySP DAR, all SHOs and Incharge Police Posts.

IGP stressed upon quality investigation for increasing the conviction rate, particularly in the NDPS cases. He guided the officers present in the meet to use modern technology during investigation and suggested to write the case files themselves instead of relying upon readers and helpers.

A meeting of the manpower was also held in which a patient hearing was given to the grievances of the various ranks posted in the district and they were assured that their genuine issues will be resolved shortly.

IGP briefed the officers and officials present in the meeting to take good care of their health and exercise on daily basis in order to remain fit and active. He stressed on effective and people friendly policing.

IGP also visited Headquarters Delta Force Dharmkund, Batote and met the Core Commander, GOC and other Army officers.