Seven more states to administer Covaxin from next week: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: Seven more states will be administering the indigenously-developed Covaxin from next week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The inoculation drive was launched on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

In addition to the 12 states currently using Covaxin, seven new states — Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal — will be administering the vaccine from next week, Agnani said. (AGENCIES)