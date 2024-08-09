‘Service-related issues must go through proper channels’

GMC, SKIMS seek compliance with H&ME order

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: In compliance with the directives issued by the Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department, the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, has instructed the Medical Superintendents of all the Associated Medical Colleges to forward service-related matters to the administrator, ensuring that official channels are not bypassed by employees.

The Medical Superintendents have also been directed to ensure that employees do not visit the Administrative Department, H&ME, without proper permission, emphasizing strict adherence to the government-issued directions in this regard.

“…All Medical Superintendents of Associated Hospitals Srinagar are hereby directed to forward the service and other related matters of employees borne on their establishment to this office for further action under rules,” reads a communication issued by the Administrator, GMC Srinagar.

The communication noted that officials of various categories have been visiting the Administrative Department, Health and Medical Education Department, General Administrative Department (GAD), and other departments at the Civil Secretariat with various queries and applications pertaining to service-related issues.

It has also been stressed that the authorities have taken a very strong note of this practice, “which often leads to indiscipline and professional misconduct.”

The administrator, as per the directives of the higher authorities, has directed that, if any employee of Govt. Medical College Srinagar “is found wandering in the corridors of the Civil Secretariat Srinagar, disciplinary action, including suspension as warranted under J&K Civil Service Rules, shall be initiated against the official without any further notice.”

Medical Superintendents have been further instructed to ensure that all employees refrain from visiting the Administrative Department unnecessarily without permission and adhere to the directions issued by the Government.

Notably, a similar communication was also issued by SKIMS, Soura, referring to the directives issued by the H&ME Department.

The direct communication with higher authorities, bypassing official channels, results in avoidable correspondence, wastage of time, and misuse of departmental resources, the authorities noted.

“To address this issue, all officers and officials of the H&ME Department are hereby instructed to desist from directly approaching the Administrative Department,” H&ME directed.

The Department emphasized that all requests for inter-cadre deputation should be examined and submitted to the Administrative Department along with unreserved No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from both cadre-controlling authorities.