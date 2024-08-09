Aries : You will be very active today. Your activities will result in progress and success. However in the evening you will feel the need for some solitude. Pay heed to your moods, and get into a solitary corner to be alone. Ganesha says it’s okay to confide your problems to your dog.

Taurus : There is a strong prospect that you will work extremely hard to prove yourself at your workplace today, predicts Ganesha. At times, the returns may not be in proportion to your efforts. You will unwind at the end of the day with a happy and content feeling, expects Ganesha.

Gemini : You will spend the major part of your day with your spouse and children, if any. You also stand to benefit from your parents. If unmarried, your relationship with your beloved will enter an exciting phase. Inhibitions, if any, will be thrown out of the window and the bonding is likely to be intense. Ganesha, however, warns you against throwing caution to the wind.

Cancer : Today you are likely to receive financial support from your loved ones, says Ganesha. By the time the Sun sets, your family may receive some good news in relation to a wedding. A festive mood is likely to set in your house. After a day full of good news and enjoyment, you will shift your focus on the pending as well as impending work at the end of the day.

Leo : You will be serious about your work today. You will organise your schedule for the day in the morning itself. You will take up tasks that are dear to you and will analyse the results of your labours in the past. In the later half of the day, you will be able to have good relations with everyone who comes into contact with you. You will look back upon the day with a feeling of satisfaction, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today it will be family responsibilities that will dominate the day. Juniors will offer you a lot of help, but you must remember that what you seek is valuable and that it will demand a lot of effort from you. Ganesha advises you to be careful of people in general.

Libra : Ganesha says that today may not be a great day for you professionally as higher ups in your office may try to block your path to success. You will have to spend more time doing work and this will mean spending less time with your family. Ganesha says never forget the sacrifices your family members have made for your success.

Scorpio : Important discussions in family would keep you occupied almost throughout the day. However, you do not neglect your work for that, says Ganesha. New projects are about to begin. Travel and tours are on the cards, along with expenses.

Sagittarius : You are so energetic today that your feet are bouncing, literally, says Ganesha. Your dynamic ways at work will keep the work milieu full of enthusiasm and excitement. Work can also be fun is what you team mates learn from you. Your love story is likely to begin a new chapter in the evening.

Capricorn : You will be the centre of attention at work, foretells Ganesha. You will put your best foot forward and impress everyone around, including your boss, with the level of efficiency you bring to the table. Some of your colleagues may have given you a hard time in the past and said mean things behind your back, but today, they will also give you a pat on your back for your achievements.

Aquarius : If you’re thinking of doing some soul-searching today, the stars completely back you. And yes, remember to take a break — no one deserves it more. Go on a long drive with a buddy if you must. And if you get a chance to travel, grab it! Getting away from the humdrum will clear your mind, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Today is a day devoted to matters of the hearth as well as your heart. So, while you will probably be busy during the day keeping tabs on the refurbishments you have planned for your residence, the evening should probably see you in a romantic setting murmuring sweet nothings to your soul mate, says Ganesha.