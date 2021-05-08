Sensex spurts by 424.11 pts during week

Mumbai, May 8: The BSE Sensex gained 424.11 points or 0.87 pc at 49,206.47 in a week under review as robust corporate results and positive global cues propped up risk appetite despite the COVID-19 overhang.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) measures to tackle the rising second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic also boosted sentiment

The Nifty gained 192.05 points or 1.31 pc to settle at 14,823.15.

The BSE Mid-Cap added 296.41 or 1.46 pc to settle at 20,608.61. The BSE Small-Cap advanced 547.99 points or 2.53 pc to settle at 22,218.10.

On Monday the Sensex fell 63.84 points to settle at 48,718.52. However, Nifty rose 3.05 points to settle at 14,634.15.

On Tuesday the Sensex fell 465.01 points to settle at 48,253.51. Nifty too declined 137.65 points to settle at 14,496.50.

On Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced measures to tackle the rising second wave of Covid 19 Sense rallied 424.04 points or 0.88 pc to 48,677.55. Nifty gained 121.35 points to settle at 14,617.85.

On Thursday tracking positive global shares. Sensex rose by 272.21 points to settle at 48,949.76. Nifty gained 106.95 points to settle at 14,724.80.

On Friday the Sensex rose 256.71 points to settle at 49,206.47. Nifty gained 98.35 points to settle at 14,823.15.

Tata Steel soared 14.35 pc The steelmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,644.15 crore in Q4 FY21 as against the net loss of Rs 1,481.34 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 39.4 pc year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 48,950.89 crore.

Tata Motors advanced 3.01 pc. Sales in the domestic and international market for April 2021 stood at 41,858 units.

Bajaj Auto rose 0.88 pc.

Hero MotoCorp gained 1.27 pc

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 1.90 pc. The commercial vehicle maker announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles + exports) for the month of April 2021 stood at 36,437 vehicles.

Eicher Motors fell 0.17 pc The total VE Commercial Vehicle (VECV) sales surged to 2,145 units in April 2021 as against 85 units in April 2020.

SBI Life Insurance Company surged 7.78 pc. The company reported a net profit of Rs 532.38 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a net profit of Rs 530.67 crore in Q4 FY20. Net premium income increased 31.1% to Rs 15,555.74 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The company’s net income from investments stood at Rs 4,505.94 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with a loss of Rs 6,677.19 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.78 pc. On a standalone basis, the bank’s net profit surged 32.82% to Rs 1,682.37 crore on a 1.25% increase in total income to Rs 8,398.39 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

ICICI Bank gained 1.06, HCL Technologies gained 1.86 pc, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rallied 5.22 pc, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) rose 3.14 pc, Reliance Industries (RIL) declined 3.17 pc. On a consolidated basis, RIL reported a 108.36 pc surge in net profit to Rs 13,227 crore on 9.59 pc increase in net sales to Rs 1,49,575 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21) over Q4 March 2020 (Q4 FY20).

IndusInd Bank slipped 1 pc.

(UNI)