Sensex recovers over 100 points

Mumbai, Sep 1 : The BSE Sensex on Friday recovered 132.57 pts to 64,959.46 in the opening session as buying was seen across the board.

The Nifty rose 59.39 points to 19,313.15.

Stocks like Metals, Bankex, Capital Goods, and Realty lifted the market in early trade.

The midcap increased by 0.13 percent, while the small cap increased by 0.57 percent.

In 30 scrips, 21 advanced while 9 declined.

The gainers were Tata Steel by 2.64 pc to Rs 126.25, JSW Steel by 1.96 pc to Rs 795.15, M&M by 1.52 pc to Rs 1600, Tech Mahindra by 0.84 pc to Rs 1211.80, and Tata Motors by 0.80 pc to Rs 605.90.

The losers were NTPC by 0.98 pc to Rs 217.80, L&T by 0.45 pc to Rs 2693, Sun Pharma by 0.30 pc to Rs 1108.90, and Ultracemco by 0.19 pc to Rs 8299.20.