Mumbai, Sep 1 (UNI) The rupee on Friday moved up 6 paise to 82.69 against the USD in opening trade on the selling of US dollars by bankers and exporters, dealers at Foreign Exchange said.

The local unit went up against other world currencies along with a positive opening in the stock market.

The rupee recorded intraday highs and lows at 82.59 and 82.68, respectively, the dealer added