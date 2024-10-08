Sensex rebounds 584 points on gains in bluechip stocks

Mumbai, Oct 8: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Tuesday after six days of slump following a rally in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to finish at 81,634.81.

The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to 25,013.15.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

European markets were trading lower in mid-session deals. The US markets ended in negative territory on Monday.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower, while Shanghai ended on a positive note.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.84 per cent to USD 79.44 a barrel.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points to settle at 81,050. The NSE Nifty slumped 218.85 points to end at 24,795.75. (PTI)