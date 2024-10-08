Samsung announces winners for third edition of flagship CSR initiative ‘Solve for Tomorrow’

New Delhi, Oct 8: Samsung has announced the winners of the third edition of its flagship CSR initiative ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, in a strategic partnership with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the United Nations in India.

The winning team, Eco Tech Innovator from Golaghat, Assam, developed an idea around ensuring equitable access to potable water and its sanitation, while METAL from Udupi, Karnataka, created a technology for arsenic removal from groundwater, according to a release.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park and United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp awarded certificates and trophies to these teams.

“Through our flagship CSR initiative, we aim to empower young minds by providing them with the tools, mentorship and opportunities they need to address some of the most pressing challenges in their communities and the environment,” JB Park said.

Ten teams, represented by 22 students, were selected for the Grand Finale to pitch ideas on themes based on ‘Community and Inclusion’ and ‘Environment and Sustainability’ and showcase prototypes to the jury, which comprised members from IIT Delhi, MeitY and Samsung R&D. (PTI)