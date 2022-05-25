Senior leaders of JKNPP join AAP in Srinagar

People preferring Delhi over Gujarat model: Harsh Dev

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar May 25: Describing the advent of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir as a turning point, Harsh Dev Singh, Former Minister, and senior AAP leader today announced the merger of almost the entire Kashmir Province unit of the JKNPP with the AAP.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that AAP had scripted a new political narrative and was being visualized as the most viable alternative to the traditional parties in J&K as well.

“The people from all walks of life and all sections of society are increasingly reposing their faith in the AAP and its policies. They are embracing the dogma of Aam Aadmi Party which has brought about revolutionary changes in the system of governance and transformed politics in its very character and façade,” he said.

He said that the common man (Aam Aadmi) is the focal point around whom the AAP revolves. Its policies are framed keeping the common masses in mind.

“People prefer Kejriwal’s Delhi model over the Gujrat Model. And the kind of enthusiasm and support emanating from the public of J&K is convincingly indicative of the fact that AAP has become the first choice of the people of the UT.”

With AAP in the Government, he said, the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir will grow simultaneously and receive equitable treatment with bias against none, asserted Harsh.

Singh said that AAP is committed to providing free Power, Water, Education, and Health services to the people of J&K once it is voted to power.

“The party has already proved itself in Delhi and even in Punjab. It shall prove itself in J&K once it receives the people’s mandate who too seem to be eagerly awaiting the end of proxy rule in the UT,” he said.

He said that excesses committed by the BJP Govt, its disregard for the common masses, and its politics of ‘divide and rule’ shall cost it its postal address in the beleaguered state of J&K.

Prominent faces of NPP who joined AAP included Syed Masood Andrabi (State Vice President), Haleim Arif Ali (State Secretary), Mohammad Maqbool Malik (General Secretary), Syed Mujamil Rizvi (Media Incharge Kashmir), Mehraj ud-din Daggu (District President Srinagar), Ab. Ahad Najar (District President Baramulla), Ab. Rasheed Parra (District President Budgam), Ab. Lateef Konshi (District President Kupwara), Aakim Ishfaq Hussain (Block President Zadibal), Feroz Ahmed (District President Bandipora), Sideeq Khan (Block President Magam), Ab. Aziz Khan ( Dist. Secretary Kupwara), Mehraj ud-din Peer (Dist. General Secretary Baramulla), Ab. Salam Badyari ( Dist Vice President Srinagar), Shabir Ahmad (Dist Sec Srinagar), Farooq Ahmed ( Block President Khanyar), Mohammad Younis (Block Vice President Khanyar), Ajaz Ahmad Dar (Block President Hazratbal), Mehboob Ellahi (State Secretary) and Ab. Rasheed Ganai besides dozens of other senior leaders.