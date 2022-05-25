Amit visits Stationery office, Ranbir Government Press

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings, Amit Sharma, today conducted surprise visit of office of Stationery and Office Supplies, Jammu and Ranbir Government Press, Jammu.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary, Sunaina Sharma besides other senior officers during the visits.

The surprise checks have been conducted in response to regular feedback being received regarding irregular functioning and related issues in few offices falling under the administrative control of ARI & Trainings Department.

During the surprise visit, Amit Sharma thoroughly checked the requisite records and had an inspection round of the entire complex of the office including its stores. He directed all the employees of the department to work with zeal and enthusiasm for further streamlining of functioning of this vital government entity.

The officials of the department, while sharing their feedback, expressed anguish over uncertainty about their future due to Policy decision taken for winding up of this department. They also complained that during the last DPC, a lot of employees from the Jammu division were ignored due to which there is a lot of resentment among them.

Amit Sharma, while responding to employees’ issues, directed the Additional Secretary to enquire into the matter with submission of a final report in this regard within a week’s time.

Later, Secretary inspected functioning of Ranbir Government Press with emphasis on hygiene and fire safety measures being adopted inside the premises.

General Manager, Jammu Press, Purshotam Sharma and other officials of the Press were present on the occasion.

Secretary visited all sections of the Press and took stock of quality of cleanliness, hygiene and fire safety measures being implemented inside the premises.

He directed the concerned for keeping a provision of an emergency exit in this old complex which is a heritage building adjacent to Amphalla Jail, Jammu. He asked for taking up all necessary measures to preserve this building ensuring safety of the employees working here.

Secretary, while elaborating on purpose of conducting these inspection visits, said that the department is working earnestly to revive its pristine glory and regular checks and visits would definitely play a major role in this regard. He asked for preparation of an annual inspection calendar for all wings of the department.

He assured that all the grievances of field employees will be addressed on top priority so that they perform their official duties more efficiently.