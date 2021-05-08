Senior Journalist Subhash Mishra Succumbs To Covid-19

BHUBANESWAR: Lucknow-based veteran journalist, Subhash Mishra, passed away due to Covid-19 on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of senior @TOILucknow journalist, Shri Subhash Mishra ji. He distinguished himself as a diligent observer, prolific writer and a wonderful human being. He made notable contribution to English journalism in UP. My condolences to his bereaved family.”

Reportedly, Subhash was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on April 21 after he tested positive for Covid-19. (AGENCY)