J&K Govt to distribute COVID Kits to positive patients from Sunday

JAMMU: In its fight against CoronaVirus, Jammu and Kashmir Government will start distributing COVID kits to positive patients from tomorrow across the Union Territory.

As per the Twitter Handle of the Directorate of Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, COVID kit to be distributed amongst all those testing COVID positive in J&K. Distribution begins from tomorrow, May 9, Sunday.

The message further read that the COVID kit consists of Oximeter, Medicine set, Paracetamol, Cough/throat medicine, an antiviral like Ivermectin, an antibiotic, Zinc + vitamin (zincovit).

The kit will also have two pamphlets, a list of Do’s and Don’ts and COVID protocol for home isolation, when to take which medicine based on symptoms after consulting doctors at the Call Centre, Call Centre numbers.

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu to organise distribution in their divisions,” the Tweet mentioned.