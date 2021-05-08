Senior KAS Officer Shamim Ahmad Wani Dies Of Covid-19

JAMMU: Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department, and former Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani has died due to Covid-19 at GMC Jammu, officials said.

They said that 54-year-old officer was admitted to GMC Jammu and breathed his last at around 11:30 hours.

The 1999-batch KAS officer was admitted to GMC Jammu, one of the important facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients, recently, the doctor added.