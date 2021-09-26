Senior BJP leader and former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta during inauguration of acupressure camp at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday.By Daily Excelsior - 27/09/2021ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Senior BJP leader and former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta during inauguration of acupressure camp at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. Senior BJP leader and former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta during inauguration of acupressure camp at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday.
Editorial
Neglected Purmandal shrine
Ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of COVID victims