Secy Transport exhorts students to become ambassadors of road safety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: As a part of Road Safety Month, the Motor Vehicles Department in collaboration with the NHIDCL and Higher Education Department today organized a Mega Road Safety Awareness programme in the Auditorium of Government College for Women (GCW), Gandhi Nagar Jammu to sensitize the college students about the importance of observance of the Road Safety Rules.

Secretary, Transport Department, Niraj Kumar was the chief guest while Transport Commissioner J&K Rajinder Singh Tara was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Niraj Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that time has come for younger generation to become ambassadors of Road Safety. He further emphasized that it is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure a safer roads for everyone. He also stressed the need of enhancing road quality, ensuring that vehicles are well-maintained and conditioned, and increasing awareness among drivers and the public to promote road safety and minimize accident rates.

While expressing concern about the significant human casualties and physical damages resulting from road accidents over the past one decade, he said, “The data about road casualties in the past 10 years is alarming.” He reiterated that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to address this situation in a holistic manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajinder Singh Tara called upon the students to make full use of this opportunity provided by Motor Vehicles Department to imbibe the Road Safety norms and strictly adhere to the same for ensuring their safety and making roads safe for others too. He further emphasized on the need for observance of the Road Safety Awareness and called upon the students to further disseminate the message of Road Safety among the peer group and family members.

Earlier, Regional Transport Officer Jammu Pankaj Bhagotra presented welcome address.

Among others, Nodal Principal Colleges Jammu, Principal Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Additional Secretary Road Safety Council, Joint Transport Commissioner, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (HQ & BOI (P&G) Jammu besides Assistant Professors and students from various colleges were present on the occasion.