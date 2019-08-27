Secy Minority Affairs Ministry, ADG CRPF, Vasundhra call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Sailesh, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, who is part of the team, on a two day visit to Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Sailesh apprised Governor about his ongoing assessment of the possibilities existing for the socio-economic development of the region, for welfare of the minorities and skill development of the youth.

Governor emphasised the need for ensuring holistic development of J&K and extending benefits of various Central government schemes to the intending population. He stressed imparting needed skills to the youth in sync with the job market requirements.

Meanwhile, Zulfiqar Hasan, ADG CRPF, J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario in J&K and the role being played by the CRPF for internal security management.

While lauding the important role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in J&K, Governor advised heightened surveillance on all fronts and ensuring safety and security of people in all possible manner.

Vasundhra Pathak Masoodi, Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights also met Governor.

Masoodi briefed Governor about functioning of the Commission and its endeavour towards providing justice to women and children for violation of their rights and for matters connected therewith.

Governor emphasised enhanced focus in the field of protection of women and children’s rights and trusted that the Commission will ensure providing time bound justice to the needy.