Deputation of Hot Mix Plant Holders meets Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: A deputation of Hot Mix Plant Holders Association met Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor, S P Malik and submitted a memorandum containing their demands.

The deputation was led by Sham Singh Jamwal, Association president who said that they executed and completed the works relating to different schemes but their payments have not being released by the PWD authorities.

Vice President Naresh Sharma, General Secretary Vinod Kohli, Members Subash Singh, Satish Singh, Jasbir Singh and Antriksh Jamwal were also part of the deputation.

Jamwal also informed that Rs 33 crore worth PMDP revalidated amount by GoI has not been released so far by the J&K Government till date.

In the memorandum the Association stated that works relating to CRF have been completed since long but the payments are still awaited from the concerned departments.

Jamwal said that due to all this, hot mix plant holders are facing financial hardship while the non-payment has also resulted in slow pace of development in the entire Jammu province.

In memorandum the Association stated that although budget for the financial year 2019-20 was approved by the State Administrative Council headed by the Governor in December 2018 to enable the concerned department incur the expenditure immediately after start of the current financial year, yet the payments have not been released for the works already completed.

The Association members informed that they have brought this grievance into the notice of concerned departments for the release of funds for the works already executed and completed by the contractors during the year 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 but nothing fruitful emerged.

The deputation also said that they learnt that the Government has issued an order to submit the bills of executed works online for processing of the same but there is no software available with the departments for uploading the bills that is why their payment are being delayed.

The Advisor listened to the deputation and assured to look into the matter.

After this the deputation also met Chief Engineer PWD and submitted him the memorandum of demands.