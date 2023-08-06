Secy Health inaugurates Arogya Mahotsava at GMC Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 6: Directorate of AYUSH J&K in convergence with Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua today organized Arogya Mahotsava Exhibition which was inaugurated by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to Health and Medical Education Department.

Various components of health and wellness under seven thematic areas viz. Har Ghar Ayush, Ayush Apke Dwar for medicinal plant distribution and promotion of cultivation of medicinal plants, Ayush Home remedies for self care, Ayush for Nasha Mukt Bharat, Ayush for Anemia Mukt Bharat, Ayush for NCD Mukt Bharat and promotion of health benefits of millets were exhibited in the Exhibition.

Bhupinder Kumar visited each and every stall and interacted with Ayush Doctors and doctors from GMC Kathua who were present in the exhibition. He also launched campaign on Ashwagandha- as a health promoter medicinal plant in Jammu and Kashmir for propagation of Ashwagandha and to motivate people for growing and using it for various health benefits.

Secretary H&ME along with other dignitaries including Dr Rakesh Minhas (District Development Commissioner Kathua), Dr SK Atri (Principal GMC Kathua), Dr Mohan Singh (Director Ayush J&K), Chand Kishore (Additional Secretary, H&ME) and Rajeev Bhushan (Joint Director Planning, H&ME) released IEC material designed by Directorate of Ayush J&K on Ayush interventions with regard to thematic areas on Anemia Mukt Bharat and NCD Mukt Bharat.

In his address, DDC Kathua highlighted the rising demand of Ayush health care facilities in the District. He emphasized upon the need of rational integration of traditional systems with modern systems.

Dr Mohan Singh emphasized upon the need of convergence between Ayush and Modern system of Medicine for addressing the emerging global health challenges like Non-communicable diseases, Ano-rectal disorders and other chronic diseases, which are strengths of Ayush.

Dr SK Atri, Principal GMC Kathua also spoke on the occasion and elaborated various health care services being provided by GMC Kathua.