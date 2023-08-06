LG Ladakh participates in 7th dPal rNgam Duston celebrations

People of Ladakh found their identity on this day: JTN

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 6: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), participated in the 7th edition of the dPal rNgam Duston celebrations organised by LAHDC Leh at NDS Ground here today on the occasion of UT Ladakh Declaration Day.

On this occasion, Chosje Togdan Rinpoche was posthumously awarded the LAHDC Leh Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 while Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) was conferred with the Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston Award 2023 commemorating the glorious diamond jubilee celebrations of the formation of LSRC. Dune Kids from Nubra were also felicitated on the occasion for their mesmerising performance on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG Ladakh commended the people of Ladakh and jawans of LSRC for fighting unitedly against the enemy forces for the security and integrity of the nation. He said that people of Ladakh are cultured and brave and their bravery is acknowledged by the entire nation.

He also informed the audience about the best wishes sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the UT Declaration Day.

Calling himself ‘lucky’ to get the opportunity to work for the welfare of the people of Ladakh, the LG stated that his motto is to take Ladakh forward on the path of development, make the UT ‘corruption and delay-free.’

The LG Brig (Retd) BD Mishra shared some of the initiatives being taken by the UT Administration for the benefit of the people of Ladakh, viz. the increase in ex-gratia provided to the next of kin of the martyred Army personnel from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakhs; the efforts being made to establish one more battalion of LSRC besides a slew of other initiatives taken by the Administration.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Administration and the Hill Councils to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh in the last four years after the formation of the region as a Union Territory.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called the UT Declaration Day a day to be remembered for ages as the people of Ladakh found their true identity on this day four years ago. He also appreciated the contributions of the leaders from Ladakh for helping Ladakh in achieving UT status.

Several cultural performances and plays were showcased for the large number of people and guests assembled to celebrate the occasion.