Security personnel pose with recoveries made from an OGW in Sangram Bhata, Kishtwar on Monday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Security personnel pose with recoveries made from an OGW in Sangram Bhata, Kishtwar on Monday.
Security personnel pose with recoveries made from an OGW in Sangram Bhata, Kishtwar on Monday.

Security personnel pose with recoveries made from an OGW in Sangram Bhata, Kishtwar on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR