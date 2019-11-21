Security personnel at the site where IED had been planted in Kulgam on Thursday. —Excelsior/Sajad Dar

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Security personnel at the site where IED had been planted in Kulgam on Thursday. —Excelsior/Sajad Dar
Security personnel at the site where IED had been planted in Kulgam on Thursday. —Excelsior/Sajad Dar

Security personnel at the site where IED had been planted in Kulgam on Thursday. —Excelsior/Sajad Dar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR