Security outside Bachchan’s bungalow increased

MUMBAI: Two days after Congress leader Nana Patole targeted Amitabh Bachchan for not speaking out against the fuel price rise, police on Saturday increased the security outside the actor’s bungalow here.

“It is a temporary measure, as a precaution,” an official from the local police station said, without specifying what prompted them to deploy more personnel outside `Jalsa’, Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu.

Earlier this week, Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, had lashed out at Bollywood celebrities including Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, saying they used to tweet about the rise in petrol and diesel prices during the UPA regime, but now they are quiet.

If they did not take a stand on the issue of current fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in Maharashtra, he had said on Thursday.

The Congress shares power in the state with the NCP and Shiv Sena. (Agency)