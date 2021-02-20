Jammu Municipal Corporation signs MoUs with IPCA, UNDP to make Jammu plastic-free

JAMMU : The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) to make Jammu plastic-free.

“The JMC has signed MoUs with two recyclers. One is the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and the other is the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Both have the fundamental basis of door-to-door garbage collection,” said Avny Lavasa, Municipal Commissioner, JMC.

“We along with the IPCA collect garbage from the old city markets. Due to our segregation awareness, 60-70 per cent of garbage comes properly segregated. We take them to segregation centres. And then, recyclable waste, mainly plastic, are sent to factories for reuse,” Lavasa added.

She also informed that at present, around 80 per cent door-to-door garbage collection is done within the limits of the JMC. “We have the target to achieve 100 per cent in the next two-to-three months. For this, two waste management plants are in the pipeline,” she said.

“With the permission of the government, two new waste management plants are in the pipeline in Jammu. Till date, tonnes of plastic have been recycled in this scheme from Jammu. This will directly improve the environment of Jammu city. Unfortunately, Jammu still has open drains and these plastics go into the drainage and choke it. Cattles consume them as well,” the Commissioner added.

She further informed that the JMC is also organising different programmes to aware people about the disposal of waste material.